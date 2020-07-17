|
McILROY
Michael John On Wednesday 8th July 2020 peacefully in Pendleside Hospice, Michael, aged 78 years,
of Colne and formerly Bolton.
The beloved husband of Pat,
much loved dad of Helen and Patrick, dear father in law of Ian and Lisa, devoted grandad of Annabel, Charlotte, Amy and Jake, loving brother of Andrew and David and a very dear brother in law, uncle, friend and colleague.
He will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
A private Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday 22nd July 2020 followed by cremation at Skipton Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request please but donations if desired are being gratefully received for Pendleside Hospice c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home,
Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on July 17, 2020