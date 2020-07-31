|
|
|
McILROY
Michael John The family of the late Michael wish to thank all relatives, friends, neighbours and colleagues for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards, flowers, Mass offerings and donations at this sad time.
Thank you for being with us at the funeral, either in person or watching the recording.
Your support and kindness has been greatly appreciated.
Grateful thanks to all the professional and caring medical teams who looked after Michael, with special thanks to the staff of Pendleside Hospice.
Thank you to Fr Peter for his kind and comforting help and to
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service for their assistance.
Published in Pendle Today on July 31, 2020