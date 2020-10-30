|
MULROONEY Michael (Mick) Sadly on Friday 16th October 2020 Mick passed away aged 37 years.
A much loved son of Sheila and the late Michael (Mick Senior) and a dear Dad to Katie and James and Stepfather to Olivia and Amelia.
A brother, nephew and uncle and a great friend to many.
He will be sadly missed.
A funeral service will be held at
Burnley Crematorium on
Wednesday 4th November 2020 at 10.00am. Due to current restrictions please only attend if you've been invited. Family flowers only by request but donations can be made to the Men's Den in Colne and
would be gratefully received
c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne,
Tel: 870898.
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 30, 2020