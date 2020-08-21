Home

BRENNAND Mildred On 11th August at home in Barnoldswick. Mildred,
aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Leslie, much loved mum of the late Sandra, loving grandma of Rachel, Rebecca and Joe and a
dear great grandma.
Due to the present circumstances,
a private funeral will take
place at this time.
To leave a message of condolence online or to make a donation in memory of Mildred,
please visit our obituaries page at www.jacksonsfuneral
services.co.uk
Published in Pendle Today on Aug. 21, 2020
