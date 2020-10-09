|
|
|
Dolman Mildred Mildred Dolman
passed peacefully away on
Friday 2nd October 2020
at Favourdale Home for the Elderly
aged 99 years and 9 months.
Much loved wife of the late John Dolman, loving mum of Philip, Stephen and Janet, adored Grandma of Glyn, Hazel, Neil and Kelly and precious Great Grandma.
A private funeral service is to be held at Colne Cemetery.
Family flowers only please
with donations if desired to
Friends of Favourdale c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne,
Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 9, 2020