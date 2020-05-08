|
|
|
Isherwood Miles Passed away peacefully after a short illness, on Sunday, 3rd May, 2020, Miles, aged 80 years, the much loved husband of 50 years to Arlene, loving dad to Tracy, Julie and Sarah, dear father in law to Steven and Damion, proud grandad, great grandad, uncle and friend who will be sadly missed.
A private family service will be held at Colne Cemetery on Thursday, 14th May. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Pendle Today on May 8, 2020