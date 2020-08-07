|
|
|
DUNHILL Muriel Constance On Wednesday 29th July 2020
peacefully in
Airedale General Hospital,
Muriel aged 93 years of Colne
and formerly Blackpool.
Beloved wife of the late Walter,
much loved Mum of
Brian and Susan,
mother in law of Glynis and Brian,
loving grandma and
great grandma and
a very dear friend of Ann & Geoff.
A private funeral service will be held on Wednesday 12th August 2020 at Skipton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired are being gratefully received for
Blood Cancer UK
c/o Denis Hartley & Son
Funeral Service,
Crown Funeral Home,
Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Aug. 7, 2020