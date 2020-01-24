|
THORNTON (nee Bailey)
Muriel Passed away peacefully in her sleep at Heather Grange Care Home on January 21st , 2020, aged 97 years, dearly beloved wife of the late William (Bill), loving mother of Keith and Leslie, dear mother in law to Jim, very special nanna to Russell and Adam, also a very dear auntie who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Funeral service and cremation will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Monday, 3rd February at 10 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Dementia UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 24, 2020