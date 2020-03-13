Home

Myrtle Grimshaw Notice
Grimshaw Myrtle Annie Victoria Formerly of Nelson.
Devoted and beloved
Wife of the late Tom,
much loved Mum of Steven, Frank, Hazel, Linda and the late Heather. Mother in law of Linda, Linda, Malcolm and Tony.
An adored and loving Grandma and sadly missed
by all who knew her.
A funeral service will be held on Monday 16th March 2020 at 2.00pm at the Inghamite Church, Wheatley Lane followed by a committal at Skipton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, with donations if desired to the
RNIB or NARR c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House,
Burnley Road, Colne.
Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 13, 2020
