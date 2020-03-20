|
GRIMSHAW Myrtle Annie Victoria Peacefully on the 3rd March 2020, at Albert House Residential Home, Colne. Myrtle, formerly of
Nelson aged 93 years.
Devoted and beloved wife of the late Tom, loving and much loved mum of Steven, Frank, Hazel, Linda and the late Heather. Dear mother in law of Linda, Linda, Malcolm and Tony. An adored and loving grandma and great grandma.
She will be sadly missed by
all who knew her.
A funeral service was held on Monday 16th March 2020 at 2.00pm at the Inghamite Church, Wheatley Lane followed by a committal at Skipton Crematorium. Donations are being accepted for the RNIB c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne. Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 20, 2020