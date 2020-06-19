|
|
|
TARMEY Nellie Nellie, wife of the late George,
mum of Keith and Jean,
mother in law of Bob, grandma of Adam, Charlotte, Chris and Daniel, Nicola and Julie, great grandma of
Rosie and Jed, Emilia, Ruby and Elira and Aunt of many.
Died peacefully at Sycamore Rise on the 15th June 2020
aged 99 ½ years.
A private funeral service will be held on Friday 26th June 2020. Family flowers only please but donations if desired are being gratefully received for
Pendleside Hospice c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service Crown Funeral Home,
Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on June 19, 2020