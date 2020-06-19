Home

POWERED BY

Services
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service
Back Brown Steet
Colne, Lancashire BB8 9NE
01282 870800
Resources
More Obituaries for Nellie Tarmey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nellie Tarmey

Notice Condolences

Nellie Tarmey Notice
TARMEY Nellie Nellie, wife of the late George,
mum of Keith and Jean,
mother in law of Bob, grandma of Adam, Charlotte, Chris and Daniel, Nicola and Julie, great grandma of
Rosie and Jed, Emilia, Ruby and Elira and Aunt of many.
Died peacefully at Sycamore Rise on the 15th June 2020
aged 99 ½ years.
A private funeral service will be held on Friday 26th June 2020. Family flowers only please but donations if desired are being gratefully received for
Pendleside Hospice c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service Crown Funeral Home,
Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on June 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -