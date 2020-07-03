|
TARMEY Nellie Keith, Jean and families would like to thank all relations, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations to Pendleside Hospice received at this sad time. Thank you to all the staff at Sycamore Rise H.F.T.E, Colne for their care of Nellie, and previously to all the staff at Carr Hall H.F.T.E, Barrowford.
Thank you to Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service for their professional care and to
Rev. Priestly Brook for
his kind ministrations.
