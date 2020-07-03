Home

Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service
Back Brown Steet
Colne, Lancashire BB8 9NE
01282 870800
Nellie Tarmey

Notice

Nellie Tarmey Notice
TARMEY Nellie Keith, Jean and families would like to thank all relations, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations to Pendleside Hospice received at this sad time. Thank you to all the staff at Sycamore Rise H.F.T.E, Colne for their care of Nellie, and previously to all the staff at Carr Hall H.F.T.E, Barrowford.
Thank you to Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service for their professional care and to
Rev. Priestly Brook for
his kind ministrations.
Published in Pendle Today on July 3, 2020
