Wilson Neville Peacefully passed away on Friday 14th February 2020, aged 85 years,
at Airedale General Hospital.
Cherished Husband to the late Rita, a much loved Dad to Sharon and Michael. Adored Grandad and Great Grandad.

A funeral service will be
held at Stott House on Friday
28th February 2020 at 10.00 am followed by a committal at
Colne Cemetery at 11.00 am. Family flowers only with
donations being accepted for British Heart Foundation c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Colne,
BB8 8LA, Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Feb. 21, 2020
