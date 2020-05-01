Home

BREEN Nora
(nee Riley) On Wednesday 15th April 2020 peacefully at home,
Nora aged 93 years.
Beloved wife of the late Harry.
She will be sadly missed by all her friends and family.
A private service will be held on Wednesday 6th May 2020 at Burnley Crematorium.
Donations in memory of Nora are being gratefully received for British Heart Foundation c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street,
Colne, BB8 9NE.
Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on May 1, 2020
