Brown Nora Elizabeth On 2nd September 2020, Nora passed away, surrounded with care and love at Holly House, Burringham, North Lincolnshire.
Wife of her late beloved Ray (previous owners of
The Sand Rock, Knotts Lane,
Colne), daughter of
the late Stanley and Gladys Brown
and sister of the late Celia.
Nora also taught elocution and, over many years, performed in local dramatic and operatic productions (The Little Theatre, Colne Operatic Society and Bacup Operatic Society). An accomplished pianist, she played for many shows and pantomimes. Music was in her blood and Nora played and performed in charity events, choirs and also became an organist, playing at several local churches. After working in the family off-licence shop, she worked in the design studio at
Bellwoven Label Co., owned Doreen Evans ladies wear shop in Colne High Street and was Manageress at the original Boundary Mill Shop, where she also designed their logo.
They moved to North Lincolnshire to be near to their daughter and son in law, Amanda and Mick to enjoy their retirement, holidays, local church and community life, many hours of gardening, homemade wine and just being together.
Any further enquiries to
R Wallace & Sons 01724 488565
Published in Pendle Today on Sept. 11, 2020