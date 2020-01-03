Home

(née Kirkbright) The family wishes to announce the death of Norma Colton who died peacefully on 22nd December 2019, aged 83 years.
Widow of the late Allan Colton,
and a much loved sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.

Funeral service at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on Monday 6th January, 2020 at 10:30am. Single flowers only, at Norma's request, and no lilies please. Donations to Nazareth House, Lancaster, if desired.

All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Lancaster. 01524 64650
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 3, 2020
