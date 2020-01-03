|
|
|
COLTON Norma
(née Kirkbright) The family wishes to announce the death of Norma Colton who died peacefully on 22nd December 2019, aged 83 years.
Widow of the late Allan Colton,
and a much loved sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
Funeral service at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on Monday 6th January, 2020 at 10:30am. Single flowers only, at Norma's request, and no lilies please. Donations to Nazareth House, Lancaster, if desired.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Lancaster. 01524 64650
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 3, 2020