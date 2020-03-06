|
Midgley Norma Peacefully on 28th February 2020,
Norma aged 82 years
of Barnoldswick.
The beloved wife of Kevin, much loved mum of Sharon and Carol, loving grandma to Chris, Rebecca and Lucy and great-grandma to Kody, Oscar and Eddie.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 16th March at 1.00pm at the Rolls Royce Club, Barnoldswick followed by cremation in Skipton.
Family flowers only please,
but donations in lieu of flowers
to Pendle Dogs in Need.
All enquiries to Barnoldswick Funeralcare.
Tel 01282 813345.
Norma's family would like to say
a huge thanks to the staff at Cravenside for all their wonderful care over the past few years.
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 6, 2020