|
|
|
CLARK Norman James
On Saturday 11 th July 2020 peacefully in Airedale Hospital
Norman aged 82 years of Colne. A Colne sporting icon - winner
of the 1966 Golden Arrow and the 1986 Golden Cue.
He will be sadly missed by all his friends and family.
A private funeral service will be held at Skipton Crematorium
on Thursday 23 rd July 2020. Family flowers only by request
please but donations if desired are being gratefully received for
Pendleside Hospice c/o Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service,
Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne, BB8 9NE.
Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on July 17, 2020