DRIVER Norman
Norman passed away peacefully at his home on 2nd October 2020 aged 70 years.
Devoted husband of Christine, cherished dad, much loved grandad and great grandad, dearly loved brother, uncle, cousin, father in law and highly respected friend to many, he will be sadly missed.
Due to current restrictions, a private family funeral service
will take place at
Burnley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations are being gratefully received for Pendleside Hospice c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne,
Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 9, 2020