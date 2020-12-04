Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Leah
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Leah

Notice Condolences

Norman Leah Notice
Leah Norman Royden Norman Royden Leah
passed away peacefully at
Royal Blackburn Hospital on Monday 16th November 2020,
aged 85 years.

The beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather is survived by his Wife Sheila and his Sons,
Garry, Mark and Glenn.

A private funeral service will be held at Burnley Crematorium Thursday 3rd December at 4 pm.

Please make any
charitable donations to the
Armed Forces Support Group c/o

Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House,
Burnley Road, Colne,
Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Dec. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -