passed away peacefully at
Royal Blackburn Hospital on Monday 16th November 2020,
aged 85 years.
The beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather is survived by his Wife Sheila and his Sons,
Garry, Mark and Glenn.
A private funeral service will be held at Burnley Crematorium Thursday 3rd December at 4 pm.
Please make any
charitable donations to the
Armed Forces Support Group c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House,
Burnley Road, Colne,
Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Dec. 4, 2020