Pamela Nicholson

Notice Condolences

Pamela Nicholson Notice
NICHOLSON Revd.
Pamela Elizabeth On Thursday 30th January 2020
suddenly but peacefully following
a short illness, Pam
aged 72 years, latterly of Colne.

Dear cousin of Glynn,
Trevor, David, Judith, Ian & families and a beloved vicar who served her communities well.
For details of the funeral service
please contact on the
telephone number below.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired are being
gratefully received for
St. Mary's Church, Trawden c/o
Denis Hartley & Son
Funeral Service,
Crown Funeral Home,
Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Feb. 7, 2020
