Pamela Willan

Pamela Willan Notice
Willan Pamela Catherine Peacefully on
Saturday 1st February 2020
Pamela
aged 73 years in
Royal Blackburn Hospital.
The much loved wife to George, dearest mum of Tim, Jez and Chris. Mother in law to Gill, Joanne, Katie. Grandma to Freddy, Daisy, Ella, Dylan, George and Oliver.
A funeral service will take place at Burnley Crematorium on
Thursday 13th February 2020
at 1.00 pm.
Rev Stephen Large will officiate. Family flowers only please with donations being accepted for BLESMA c/o Helliwells Funeral Service, Reedley House, Burnley Road, Brierfield, BB9 6HX
Tel 614777
Published in Pendle Today on Feb. 7, 2020
