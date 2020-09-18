|
|
|
RICHARDS Patricia On Saturday 12th September 2020 peacefully in Royal Blackburn Hospital
Pat
aged 89 years,
of Read.
Beloved wife of the late Stuart, much loved mum of Christine and David, step-mother of Anne, Dawn and Jill, dearly loved grandma of David & Christopher and Sarah & Adam and a loving great grandma.
A private funeral service will be held on Friday 2nd October 2020.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired are being gratefully received for
Pendleside Hospice c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE.
Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Sept. 18, 2020