Patricia Garnett Notice
GARNETT Patricia On Wednesday 11th November 2020, Pat, aged 68 years,
died peacefully at home after a short illness.
Wife of Terry, much loved mum of Christopher, David and Deanne,
a dearly loved grandma, auntie and a good friend to many.
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 25th November at Burnley Crematorium at 1pm.
Family flowers only please but donations will be gratefully received on behalf of
Pendleside Hospice.
Enquiries to
Holgate Funeral Services Ltd., The Old Schoolmaster's House, St Anne's Church,
Fence, BB12 9EE
Tel. 01282 616788
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 20, 2020
