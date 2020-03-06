|
|
|
GARAGHTY Patrick On Monday 2nd March 2020
peacefully in Royal Blackburn
Hospital surrounded by his loving
families, Patrick, aged 81 years
of Nelson and formerly Colne.
R.I.P.
Beloved husband of his late wife
Jean, loving partner of Gillian,
much loved dad of Lynn & Barry,
Susan & Peter and the late Julie,
precious grandad of David,
Mark, Bobbie-Jean, Ilona & Tim,
Nicola & Rod, Harry, Francesca
and Milly, great grandad of Oliver
and a dear brother of Marlene
and the late Tony.
A Requiem Mass will be celebrated
on Saturday 14th March 2020
at 10.15am at Sacred Heart
R.C Church, Colne followed
by cremation at Burnley
Crematorium at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired are being
gratefully received for Pendleside
Hospice or Pendle Hippodrome
Theatre c/o Denis Hartley & Son
Funeral Service, Crown Funeral
Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 6, 2020