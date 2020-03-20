Home

Patrick Garaghty

Patrick Garaghty Notice
GARAGHTY Patrick The family of the late Patrick wish to sincerely thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their overwhelming support, prayers, kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence, floral tributes and donations received during their sad loss. They wish to give special thanks to the whole team on the I.C.U at Royal Blackburn Hospital for their outstanding kindness and care and to the Doctors, district nurses and staff at Yarnspinners
in Nelson. Thanks also to
Fr. Wilkinson, Fr. Jennings, Catherine Oldham and Geoff Crambie for their kind words and comforting ministrations and to Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service for their very professional and dignified services.
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 20, 2020
