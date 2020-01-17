Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Summerscales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Summerscales

Notice Condolences

Paul Summerscales Notice
Summerscales Paul Paul Summerscales,
aged 64 years of Foulridge
(formerly of Reedley) passed away peacefully at home
on 7th January 2020
with his family by his side.

Beloved husband of Ann, loving father of Christopher, Alexander and Joel and much loved grandfather of Sophie and Brooke.

The funeral service will take place at Skipton Crematorium on Monday 20th January 2020
at 3.00pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Pendleside Hospice.

All enquiries to
Barnoldswick Funeralcare.
Tel 01282 813345.
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -