|
|
|
Summerscales Paul Paul Summerscales,
aged 64 years of Foulridge
(formerly of Reedley) passed away peacefully at home
on 7th January 2020
with his family by his side.
Beloved husband of Ann, loving father of Christopher, Alexander and Joel and much loved grandfather of Sophie and Brooke.
The funeral service will take place at Skipton Crematorium on Monday 20th January 2020
at 3.00pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Pendleside Hospice.
All enquiries to
Barnoldswick Funeralcare.
Tel 01282 813345.
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 17, 2020