FORT Peggy
(Margaret) After a short illness Peggy died peacefully at Airedale Hospital,
on December 31st 2019, aged 89.
Beloved wife of the
late James Fort,
dearly loved mum, grandma
and great grandma.
Peggy will be sadly missed by all family and friends.
The funeral service will be held on Monday 13th January, 10.50am at Skipton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations will be taken at the service for Manorlands.
Briggs & Duxbury
funeral directors
01282 812384
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 10, 2020
