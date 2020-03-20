|
Lane Peter Milton On Wednesday, 11th March 2020 Peter, aged 75 years sadly
passed away at his home.
Beloved husband of Elaine,
much loved Dad and Father in law to Alexandra, Isabel, Dave and Ashley. Loving Grandad to Elizabeth, Antonia, Imogen and Edward. Brother and
Brother in law to Edwina, and Stuart, David and Beatrice.
Due to current circumstances, a private family funeral will be held on Thursday 26th March 2020 at 12.30 pm followed by cremation
at Burnley Crematorium.
Please hold the family in your thoughts and prayers.
Any enquiries c/o Helliwells Funeral Services, Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne, BB8 8LA
Tel; 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 20, 2020