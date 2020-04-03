Home

LANE Peter Milton The family of the late Peter wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their prayers, support, cards
of condolence, floral tributes and donations to Action for
Pulmonary Fibrosis, received during their sad loss.
Special thanks to Rev. Phil Taylor for his kind words, staff at Wythenshawe and Burnley General Hospitals, doctors and staff at Reedyford Health Care and Pendleside Hospice for their care and support. Thank you to Ian and all at Helliwells for their dignified service.
Published in Pendle Today on Apr. 3, 2020
