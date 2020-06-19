Home

Peter Robinson Notice
ROBINSON Peter Passed away peacefully at his home on June 12th, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, aged 83 years, dearly beloved husband of the late Rosemary, loving father of Susan and Lesley, dear father in law to Michael and Steven, very special grandad of Paul, Mark and Samantha, a proud great grandad, dear bother of Patricia and respected friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Peter's service and interment will be held at All Soul's Cemetery, Wheatley Lane Rd, Barrowford, on Tuesday, 23rd June at 1-40 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired are being received for Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Pendle Today on June 19, 2020
