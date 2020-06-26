|
|
|
Robinson Peter Susan and Lesley and all the family would like to thank all relatives, friends and everyone who attended Peter's burial and for donations received in his memory to Pendleside Hospice. They would also like to thank the District Nurses at Yarnspinners, Pendleside Hospice, Macmillan and Marie Curie Nurses for their wonderful care and attention. Finally, thank you to Peter Goulding for his comforting words and service and to Alderson and Horan for taking care of dad and all the arrangements.
Published in Pendle Today on June 26, 2020