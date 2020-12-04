|
Ross Peter Geoffrey Peter Geoffrey Ross born in Kentmere, Cumbria 24 August 1935 peacefully passed away on 27 November 2020, aged 85 at Favordale Home for the Elderly, Colne, Lancashire.
Survived by his wife Patricia,
son Carl, step-daughter Michelle (Danny) Wallace, grandchildren Natalie, Ashley (Victoria) & Emily Ross, Andrew, Darren & Katie Wallace, great granddaughters Alicia Clarke and Harriet Ross.
Siblings Mary Hudson, Bernard (Pauline) Ross, Stuart (Judith) Ross and Patricia Ross of Vancouver, Canada,
many nieces, nephews, cousins
and dear friends.
Predeceased by parents John and Irene (Ellam) Ross and siblings John Ross, Jean Douglas, Hilda Ross, James Ross, Robina Palfreeman, Lilian Levey
and Daniel Ross.
Funeral by invitation only.
Donations to Friends of Favordale or Lewy Body Society c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House,
Burnley Road, Colne,
Tel: 870898
Grateful to the staff and carers of Favordale Home for the Elderly
for the dedicated and
loving care provided.
Published in Pendle Today on Dec. 4, 2020