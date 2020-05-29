|
|
|
TURNER Peter On Thursday 14th May 2020
at his home, Peter
aged 91 years of Sough.
Dearly loved husband of the late Mavis, much loved dad of Steven, Janet and Philip, loving grandad of Gina, Kim, Daniel, Kathryn and Matthew and great grandad of Maisy, Isla, George and William.
A private funeral service will be held on Friday 5th June 2020.
All enquiries c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne, BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800.
Published in Pendle Today on May 29, 2020