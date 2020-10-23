Home

Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
More Obituaries for Phyllis Sheridan
Phyllis Sheridan

Phyllis Sheridan Notice
SHERIDAN (PHYLLIS MAY) Peacefully passed away at the Royal Blackburn Hospital,
on Friday 16th October,
aged 84 years.
A much loved wife to the late Michael, adored mum to Maureen and the late Ian, cherished grandma to Andrew, Angela, Garry, Samantha, Matthew and Angela, great grandma to Michael and friend to many.
A private service will be held.
If desired, donations are being received for Cancer Research U.K.,
c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne. BB8 8LA Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 23, 2020
