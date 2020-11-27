|
Coates Rachel It is with great sadness,
the family of Ms. Rachel Coates announces her passing, on Saturday 14th November 2020,
at the young age of 41 years.
Rachel passed away peacefully
in her home in Nelson.
Rachel will be lovingly missed and remembered by her children Georgina, Chloe and Archie. Beloved daughter of Janet and Roger, Loving Sister of Nigel and Leah, Devoted auntie to her
nieces and nephews and to the rest of her family and friends.
Rachel's memorial service will take place at Burnley Crematorium on Tuesday
1st December at 10am, people who were close to Rachel are welcome to attend and stand outside of the service.
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 27, 2020