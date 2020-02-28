|
Buchanan Raymond
(Ray) Peacefully passed away at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday 19th February 2020 aged 72 years.
A much loved Husband to Sandra,
cherished Dad, Grandad,
Great Grandad, Uncle
and friend to many.
A funeral service will be held
at Burnley Crematorium
on Friday 6th March 2020 at 3.15pm. Jane Griffin will officiate.
Family flowers only with
donations being accepted
for Cancer Research UK c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne, Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Feb. 28, 2020