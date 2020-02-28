Home

Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Raymond Buchanan Notice
Buchanan Raymond
(Ray) Peacefully passed away at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday 19th February 2020 aged 72 years.
A much loved Husband to Sandra,
cherished Dad, Grandad,
Great Grandad, Uncle
and friend to many.
A funeral service will be held
at Burnley Crematorium
on Friday 6th March 2020 at 3.15pm. Jane Griffin will officiate.
Family flowers only with
donations being accepted
for Cancer Research UK c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne, Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Feb. 28, 2020
