Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Barnoldswick, Colne)
Bracewell House
Barnoldswick, Lancashire BB18 5UT
01282 851937
Raymond Fox

Raymond Fox Notice
Fox Raymond
(Foxy) Peacefully in his sleep at
Airedale Hospital on
Monday 3rd February,
Foxy, aged 75 years.

Beloved husband
of the late Pauline,
much loved dad of Gez and a
loving uncle and great uncle.
A funeral service will take place
at Skipton Crematorium on
Thursday 20th February 2020
at 2.10 pm.
David Carson will officiate.
Family flowers only please,
with donations being accepted for Polycystic Kidney Disease
Charity Research c/o
Helliwells Funeral Services, Bracewell House, Church Street, Barnoldswick, BB18 5UT,
Tel 851937
Published in Pendle Today on Feb. 14, 2020
