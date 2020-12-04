Home

SPENCER Raymond On Saturday 21st November 2020 in Airedale Hospital,
Raymond aged 90 years
of Trawden.

Dearly loved husband of Rosemary, much loved dad of Andrew, Carolyn, Jeffrey and Joanne, father in law of Gaynor, Steven, Lorraine and Martin, loving grandad of Laura, Aaron, Ellen, Grant, Amy, Jon, Emma, Matthew and Harry and an adoring great grandad.
He will be sadly missed.
A private funeral service
will be held on
Tuesday 8th December 2020
at 12.30pm at
Skipton Crematorium.

Family flowers only please
but donations if desired are
being gratefully received
for Pendleside Hospice c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Dec. 4, 2020
