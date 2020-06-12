Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Berry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Berry

Notice Condolences

Richard Berry Notice
BERRY Richard On Monday 1 st June 2020 peacefully in Pendleside Hospice
Richard aged 58 years of Colne.

Dad of Richard and Emma,
grandad of Ella, Harley and Rupert, brother of Ann,
brother in law of Michael and uncle of Faye and Tom.

A private funeral service
will be held on
Monday 15 th June 2020
at Skipton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired are being gratefully received for
Pendleside Hospice

c/o Denis Hartley & Son
Funeral Service,
Crown Funeral Home,
Back Brown Street,
Colne, BB8 9NE.
Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on June 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -