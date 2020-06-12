|
BERRY Richard On Monday 1 st June 2020 peacefully in Pendleside Hospice
Richard aged 58 years of Colne.
Dad of Richard and Emma,
grandad of Ella, Harley and Rupert, brother of Ann,
brother in law of Michael and uncle of Faye and Tom.
A private funeral service
will be held on
Monday 15 th June 2020
at Skipton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired are being gratefully received for
Pendleside Hospice
c/o Denis Hartley & Son
Funeral Service,
Crown Funeral Home,
Back Brown Street,
Colne, BB8 9NE.
Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on June 12, 2020