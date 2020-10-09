Home

Richard Hutchinson

Richard Hutchinson Notice
Hutchinson Richard Crowther Passed away peacefully in
Burnley General hospital on
5th October 2020
aged 88 years.

Beloved Dad of David, Lynn, Marie, Michelle, Tracy and Joanne. Father in law to Shirley, Ralph, Steven, Kevin, Ian and Malcolm and devoted Grandad and Great Grandad to Robert, Victoria, Michelle, Michael, Andrew, Richard, Ryan, William, Nicholas, Jack, Hannah, Sofia, Alfie, Sophia,Theo, Freya and Harry.

He will be greatly missed by all his family and many friends and all who knew him.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday 13th October 2020 at 12.15pm at Burnley Crematorium.

Family flowers only please. Donations are being
gratefully accepted for
North West Air Ambulance c/o

Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 9, 2020
