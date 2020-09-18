Home

Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Barnoldswick, Colne)
Bracewell House
Barnoldswick, Lancashire BB18 5UT
01282 851937
Rita Hargreaves Notice
Hargreaves Rita and William Taylor Peacefully on Saturday 29th August 2020, Rita aged 89 years passed away at her home.
One week later on
Sunday 6th September 2020
Bill her soul mate and devoted husband passed away
also at home.
They leave their dearly loved daughters Diane and Catherine who lives in New Zealand
and much loved grandsons
David and Stephen.
A funeral service will take place at Skipton Crematorium but due to the current situation it will be a private family service.
If anyone would like to donate in memory of Bill and Rita these are being kindly accepted for
Cancer Research UK
c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Bracewell House, Church Street,
Barnoldswick, BB18 5UT,
Tel: 01282 851937.
Published in Pendle Today on Sept. 18, 2020
