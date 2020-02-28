|
|
|
Bookham Robert John Stephen Robert (John) Bookham died Saturday February 15th 2020
in hospital.
Beloved Husband of Gwen,
adored Daughter Sallyanne,
proud Grandfather
of Hayley and Rob.
Sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
A funeral service will be held on
Friday 6th March, 2020 at Higherford Methodist Church at 11.00 am followed by a committal at Burnley Crematorium
at 12.15 pm.
Family flowers only, donations are being accepted for PAMOJA c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service, Reedley House, Burnley Road, Brierfield, Tel: 614777
Published in Pendle Today on Feb. 28, 2020