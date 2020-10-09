Home

Robert Eccles Notice
ECCLES Robert On 1st October 2020,
Robert, aged 71 years,
died peacefully at his home
in Nelson.
Much loved and a good friend to many far and wide.
A private family funeral service
to take place on
Wednesday 14th October.
Family flowers only please but donations will be gratefully accepted on behalf of
"Charlotte's Fund Raiser" to provide outdoor play equipment at Walton Lane Nursery,
cheques can be made payable to
Holgate Funeral Services Ltd.
Enquiries to
Holgate Funeral Services Ltd.,
The Old Schoolmaster's House,
St Anne's Church, Fence, BB129EE Tel. 01282 616788
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 9, 2020
