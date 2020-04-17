|
METCALFE (ROBERT CALVERT)
(BOB) Bob aged 92 years, died on Sunday 12th April the Royal Blackburn Hospital, loving husband of the late Doreen, much loved father of Andrea and Mick, brother-in-law to Ruth, Enid, Ken and Gerry and loving uncle and great uncle and good friend to Carolann and many more.
A private service will be held at Skipton Crematorium, no flowers by request but if desired donations are being received for
Pendleside Hospice c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne. BB8 8LA. Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Apr. 17, 2020