TATTERSALL Roger Hartley Suddenly at home on
Friday 24th April 2020,
aged 68 years.
A much loved husband to Elizabeth, father to Louise and Charlotte, grandfather to Ella, brother to Helen and friend to many.
A private funeral service will be held at Burnley Crematorium.
Family flowers only,
but if desired donations are being received for the R.N.L.I. or the North West Air Ambulance
c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne. BB8 8LA Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on May 1, 2020